By
Stephen Appiah, GNA
Accra, Feb. 13, GNA - The Referees Appointment Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released officials for match week ten of the Ghana Premier League.
The matchday ten fixtures would kick start on Friday, with the rest fixed for Saturday and Sunday at nine various match centers with a total of 36 referees and nine matches officials appointed for the games.
Below are the officials:
Match: ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK Vs BECHEM UNITED
Refeee: Bernard Dumfeh
Assistant One: Tijani Mohammed, Assistant Two: Alex Osam
Fourth Referee: Gabriel Opoku Arhin
Match Commissioner: Abaidoo Mensah
Match: BREKUM CHELSEA Vs INTER ALLIES
Refeee: Frederick Samena
Assistant One: Thomas Ngimindieye, Assistant Two: Francis Bonzie Arthur
Fourth Referee: Abdul Latif Qadir
Match Commissioner: Mark Koudua
Match: ASANTE KOTOKO Vs ASHANTIGOLD
Refeee: Daniel Laryea
Assistant One: Paul Atimaka, Assistant Two: Emmanuel Allou Tebson
Fourth Official: Maxwell Hanson
Match Commissioner: A. S Seidu
Match: EBUSUA DWARFS Vs KARELA UNITED
Refeee: Ali Musah
Assistant One: Courage Kuedufa, Assistant Two: Augustine Suglo Dakurah
Fourth Referee: Alphonso Atiapa
Match Commissioner: Frank Denakpor
Match: ELEVEN WONDERS Vs KING FAISAL
Refeee: Eric Sefah Antwi
Assistant One: Ali Timuah Baah, Assistant Two: Halilu Alhassan
Fourth Official: Jones Akubiem
Match Commissioner: Awudu Djan
Match: MEDEAMA Vs ELMINA SHARKS
Refeee: Eric Owusu Prempeh
Assistant One: Isaac Nyamekye, Assistant Two: Roland Addy
Fourth Official: Christopher Asante
Match Commissioner: Nana Opare Akufu
Match: LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS Vs ADUANA STARS
Refeee: Martin Akudzi
Assistant One: Gilbert Adom Mensah, Assistant Two: Stephen Balanguena
Fourth Official: Joshua Samadji
Match Commissioner: Joseph Yebour Acheampong
Match: LEGON CITIES Vs GREAT OLYMPICS
Refeee: Rustum Senorgbe
Assistant One: Paul Dosu Assistant Two: Richard Appiah
Fourth Referee: Bismark Appiah
Match Commissioner: Agyiri Bannor
Match: WAFA Vs DREAMS FC
Refeee: Patrick Okyere
Assistan One: Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey, Assistant Two: Emmanuel Dolagbanu
Fourth Referee: Benjamin K. Sefa
Match Commissioner: Collins Adu Yebour
