By Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 13, GNA - The Referees Appointment Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released officials for match week ten of the Ghana Premier League.

The matchday ten fixtures would kick start on Friday, with the rest fixed for Saturday and Sunday at nine various match centers with a total of 36 referees and nine matches officials appointed for the games.

Below are the officials:

Match: ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK Vs BECHEM UNITED

Refeee: Bernard Dumfeh

Assistant One: Tijani Mohammed, Assistant Two: Alex Osam

Fourth Referee: Gabriel Opoku Arhin

Match Commissioner: Abaidoo Mensah

Match: BREKUM CHELSEA Vs INTER ALLIES

Refeee: Frederick Samena

Assistant One: Thomas Ngimindieye, Assistant Two: Francis Bonzie Arthur

Fourth Referee: Abdul Latif Qadir

Match Commissioner: Mark Koudua

Match: ASANTE KOTOKO Vs ASHANTIGOLD

Refeee: Daniel Laryea

Assistant One: Paul Atimaka, Assistant Two: Emmanuel Allou Tebson

Fourth Official: Maxwell Hanson

Match Commissioner: A. S Seidu

Match: EBUSUA DWARFS Vs KARELA UNITED

Refeee: Ali Musah

Assistant One: Courage Kuedufa, Assistant Two: Augustine Suglo Dakurah

Fourth Referee: Alphonso Atiapa

Match Commissioner: Frank Denakpor

Match: ELEVEN WONDERS Vs KING FAISAL

Refeee: Eric Sefah Antwi

Assistant One: Ali Timuah Baah, Assistant Two: Halilu Alhassan

Fourth Official: Jones Akubiem

Match Commissioner: Awudu Djan

Match: MEDEAMA Vs ELMINA SHARKS

Refeee: Eric Owusu Prempeh

Assistant One: Isaac Nyamekye, Assistant Two: Roland Addy

Fourth Official: Christopher Asante

Match Commissioner: Nana Opare Akufu

Match: LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS Vs ADUANA STARS

Refeee: Martin Akudzi

Assistant One: Gilbert Adom Mensah, Assistant Two: Stephen Balanguena

Fourth Official: Joshua Samadji

Match Commissioner: Joseph Yebour Acheampong

Match: LEGON CITIES Vs GREAT OLYMPICS

Refeee: Rustum Senorgbe

Assistant One: Paul Dosu Assistant Two: Richard Appiah

Fourth Referee: Bismark Appiah

Match Commissioner: Agyiri Bannor

Match: WAFA Vs DREAMS FC

Refeee: Patrick Okyere

Assistan One: Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey, Assistant Two: Emmanuel Dolagbanu

Fourth Referee: Benjamin K. Sefa

Match Commissioner: Collins Adu Yebour

GNA

