By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Sept. 20 GNA – Mr. George Afriyie, Board Member of Liberty Professionals has said he has overwhelming support and assurance from clubs and administrators before putting himself up for the vacant Ghana Football Association (GFA) Presidential seat.

According to him, his decision was based on a consultative meeting and tour in all regions, adding that he had assurances from over ten of the sixteen premier league clubs as well as over 15 clubs from the lower divisions, before making a submission of his forms to contest for the seat.

Upon filing his nomination forms in Accra at the GFA Headquarters on the final day of submission, the former GFA Vice President said, restoring hope for Ghana football was his agenda and was confident of winning the elections come October 25, 2019.

"I have come to present myself and documents to the GFA for the position of the President, which I had announced long ago.

"For the past one year I did what I call the consultative tour, meeting with opinion leaders and high profile delegates in sports especially football circles about my candidature, where I have had overwhelming support and advice from them as live patrons of these clubs, owners and administrators".

He noted that having worked for football close to two decades and gathering the needed experience and exposure, he would bring back the lost glory of Ghana football which would attract fans to the stadium as well as sponsors into the game.

He thanked the Normalization Committee for the work done so far and football administrators as well as owners for helping formulate and accept into use new FA statues that would chart a new path in Ghana football.

