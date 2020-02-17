news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Feb. 17, GNA - Mr Philip Ameku, President of the Ghana Chess Association (GCA), has encouraged Person with Disabilities (PWDs) to participate in the sport, as they are set to roll out a new competition dubbed ''Chess for the Disabled''.

According to the President, the latest move by the association falls in line with the vision of the World Chess Federation, which encourages the involvement of PWDs in the sport.

“We are direct affiliates with the World Chess Federation which encourages physically challenged persons and other less privileged to participate in the sports.

"We will have a competition for the disabled at least once a year to encourage them participate in our activities," he told pressmen after the annual general meeting held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The competition will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 28, 2020.

