By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Feb. 19, GNA - Mr. George Lamptey, Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), is confident of grabbing at least five slots in boxing as this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Ghana’s amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers, are currently in Dakar, as they are set to compete in the African Qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 scheduled to take place from 20 to 29, 2020 at the International Expo Centre, Diamniadio.

Despite the financial hiccups that had confronted the team in Dakar, Mr. Lamptey said, the boxers were very focused on the task ahead and not perturbed about the challenges.

“I am hopeful of getting four or five boxers qualifying to the Tokyo Games because they have prepared very well with regards to the physical and technical aspect.

“We have faced challenges prior to the tournament but the boxers know what is at stake and understand the importance of being at the Olympic Games, which is the biggest platform of any sporting event,’’ he told GNA Sports.

Mr. Lamptey was grateful to the Ghana Olympic Committee for paying the team’s accommodation fee for the games in Dakar as they were nearly left stranded at the games.

He said, the competition was very important contrary to assertions held by some stakeholders.

The team made up of ten boxers, eight males and two females would compete in various weight categories as they look to book qualification to the summer Olympics.

