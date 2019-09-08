news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Sept. 08, GNA - The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) have signed an agreement to telecast live the 2019 International Association Athletics Association Federations (IAAF) World Championships slated for Doha, Qatar from September 27 to October 10.



According to a statement, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between both parties, the partnership would bring together Ghana’s biggest television station and a prominent National Sports Federation to a common platform aimed at creating a lasting legacy for the Championships and Athletics in Ghana.

The MOU, which is consistent with GTV Sports+’ motto “The legends live here”,” will augment the state broadcaster’s effort in providing a Ghanaian context to the biggest athletics competition in the world.

The President of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), Professor Francis Dodoo said: “That, a national television station is willing to collaborate with us to inform our country and region about what transpires at the Athletics World Championships speaks volumes about GTV Sports +’s understanding of the significance of sport, and athletics in particular, as well as about the growing reputation of Ghana Athletics. We are grateful for this collaboration.”

The Director-General of GBC, Ing. Augustus Yamson said: “We are excited to enter into this partnership with the Ghana Athletics Association. GBC recognizes the importance of the work of the media in telling the Ghanaian story. We believe the World Championships will be another opportunity to tell the Ghanaian story to our audience".

The Channel Manager of GTV Sports+ Mr. George Lomotey emphasized his Channels commitment which resonates with the IAAF Productions’ vision on Innovation, story Telling, Emotion, Collaboration and Engagement which focuses on ensuring that content resonates with a broad demographic, and with both new fans and expert followers.

Ghana will be represented at the 2019 World Championships where both the men’s and women’s relay teams register in the Top-16 in the World. There are also individual automatic qualifiers like Joseph Paul Amoah, Nadia Eke, and Josephine Anokye, as well as five others who might get the nod when the qualification deadline expires next week.

The IAAF Athletics Championship will be aired Live on GTV Sports+ throughout the period, with highlight shows rounding up each day’s events. Corporate Ghana is encouraged to take advantage of this advertising opportunity to promote their businesses and also support GTV Sports+’ effort to develop athletics in Ghana. You can contact GBC Marketing on 0244720512

It will be recalled that Team Athletics won two gold medals, a silver medal and a bronze medal at the recent 2019 African Games In Rabat, Morocco.

The World Championship is the biggest athletics stage with over 200 nations participating, including Ghana.

GNA