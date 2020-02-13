news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Feb. 13, GNA - Gate fees for the match-day 10 city derby between Legon Cities and Great Olympics have been announced.

With top Ghanaian female artiste Wendy Shay billed to perform on the Friday night kick off, popular stand would cost GH¢10, Centre Line GH¢15 Lower/Upper VIP GH¢25 and VIP GH¢30.

Ladies who would wear shades of red in their outfit would be allowed free entry, while others who wear their own custom aside the designated dress code would have to pay the normal gate fees to gain entry.

Legon Cities would be looking to record their first derby win having drawn with Inter Allies and Liberty Professional in the other two derbies.

GNA