news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Sept. 19, GNA - The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has named its team for the upcoming International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships to be held in Doha, Qatar.

The World Championships which starts from September 27 to October 6, would see Ghana compete in the 4x100m relay for both men and women as well as the 100m race.

Ghana's African games gold medalists’ quartet of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Martin Owusu-Antwi, and Joseph Paul Amoah would compete with some of the best around the world and are ranked 13th going into the World Championships.

Sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah would represent Ghana in 100m race having secured his ticket to the World Championship with a time of 10.01s.

However, Amoah despite his impressive national record time of 20.08s in 200m would not compete in the 200m race due to the heavy schedule at the event.

Ghana's women’s 4x100m relay team which consists of Flings Owusu-Agyapong, Gemma Acheampong, Persis William-Mensah and Hor Halutie would be making a return to the world stage having qualified for the Championships at Yokohama World Relays earlier in the year.

Deborah Acquah would be the relay reserve for the women's team who are ranked ninth in the world.

Triple jumper Nadia Eke and sprinter Josephine Anokye could not make the trip to the Championship due to injury despite meeting the entry standards.

GNA