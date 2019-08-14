news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 14, GNA - The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), has named 16 athletes to represent the nation at the 2019 African Games in Morocco.



The 16-member team led by Bawah Fusseini - General Secretary of the GAA, would have nine female athletes and seven males, who also would be accompanied by two coaches.

Below are the list of athletes;

Women

Hor Halutie -100m / 4x100m

Flings Owusu Agyapong – 100m / 4x100m

Gemima Acheampong – 4x100m

Persis Williams Mensah – 4x100m

Regina Yeboah – Heptathlon

Grace Obuor – 400m

Deborah Acquah – Long Jump / 4x100m

Rose Yeboah – High Jump

Abigail Kwarteng – High Jump

Men

Sean Sarfo-Antwi – 100m / 4 x100

Ben Azamari – 4x100m / 200m

Edwin Gadayi – 4x100m / 200m

Joseph Paul Amoah – 100m /200m /4x100m

Martin Owusu Antwi – 200m / 4x100m

Jeff Hammond –Long Jump

Abubakar Mohammed – Long Jump

Managers / Coaches

Christian Nsiah – Coach

Samuel Ayerh (Jollof) – Coach

GNA