Accra, Aug. 14, GNA -
The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), has named 16 athletes to represent the
nation at the 2019 African Games in Morocco.
The 16-member team led by Bawah Fusseini - General Secretary of the GAA, would have nine female athletes and seven males, who also would be accompanied by two coaches.
Below are the list of athletes;
Women
Hor Halutie -100m / 4x100m
Flings Owusu Agyapong – 100m / 4x100m
Gemima Acheampong – 4x100m
Persis Williams Mensah – 4x100m
Regina Yeboah – Heptathlon
Grace Obuor – 400m
Deborah Acquah – Long Jump / 4x100m
Rose Yeboah – High Jump
Abigail Kwarteng – High Jump
Men
Sean Sarfo-Antwi – 100m / 4 x100
Ben Azamari – 4x100m / 200m
Edwin Gadayi – 4x100m / 200m
Joseph Paul Amoah – 100m /200m /4x100m
Martin Owusu Antwi – 200m / 4x100m
Jeff Hammond –Long Jump
Abubakar Mohammed – Long Jump
Managers / Coaches
Christian Nsiah – Coach
Samuel Ayerh (Jollof) – Coach
GNA