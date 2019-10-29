news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Oct. 29. GNA - George Ofori Sports Academy (G.O. Sports) has received a 15-acre land from the Chiefs and people of Krachi Ehiamankywne in the Oti Region.

The gesture was to help to unearth and develop the abundance of talents in the region and its surroundings.

The land, according to Mr George Ofori, President of G.O Sports and Chairman of the Volta Juvenile Club owners Association of Ghana (JUCOAG) would he put to judicial use to serve the intended purpose.

He said G.O Sports had plans of putting up a modern football academy with state of the art sporting infrastructure that would help train, coach and monitor the growth of talents in the region and its environs.

"We are very happy and excited to receive this parcel of land from the Chiefs and people of Ehiamankywne for a huge project that would benefit this region and Ghana as a whole.

"Football has become business, which needs massive investment and modern infrastructure to provide a high standard level for the future generations.

"We are going to put up a modern Academy that can accommodate, train, unearth, nurture and mentor the great talents we have around here".

Mr. Ofori called on the people of Oti Region to join hands to help develop the talents in the area.

He added that, "the Academy would establish a school and sports facility to go hand in hand in developing the talents in the academy in the Oti Region and its suburbs".

GNA