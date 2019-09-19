news, story, article

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA

Accra, Sept. 19, GNA - Alhaji Ali Raji, a former Chairman Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), has threatened court injunction on the Ghana Football Association Elective Congress, if any of the presidential hopefuls is disqualified from contesting.

Alhaji Raji who has also expressed interest to contest for the presidency in an interview with the GNA Sports accused the Normalization Committee (NC) of the GFA of machinating to disqualify some hopefuls which according to him would be resisted by a court action.

“You can see that there is a clear attempt to get some people disqualified. The way they are putting down clauses clearly shows the attempt to disqualify some aspirants and if they (NC) do, there will definitely be court injunction,” he said.

“You know this office is not a public office; it is a private Association so when you import conditions that you should be used in public organizations then you are not being fair. So I’m just advising them that, they still have time to make changes. And we will not allow our years spent in running football in this country go waste like that,” he stressed.

With the filing of nominations forms ending on Friday, September 20, the NC has set September 26 – October 1 as days for vetting whilst the election date has been scheduled for October 25.

