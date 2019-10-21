news, story, article

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA



Koforidua, Oct. 21, GNA - Mr. Linford Boadu Asamoah the newly elected Chairman of the Eastern Regional Football Association(RFA), has called on all stakeholders in football to change their attitude to help promote the growth and development of the game in the region.

He said his administration would be meaningless unless it is linked up with the total development of football in the Eastern Region.

Mr Asamoah was delivering his victory speech after his election at the Eastern Regional Football Association Extra-Ordinary Congress at Koforidua.

Mr Asamoah polled 103 votes out of the 112 valid votes cast, while his contender, Nana Kwadwo Budu had nine votes.

The 115 delegates at the congress were made up of representatives of clubs affiliated to the RFA, District Football Associations (DFA’s), Referees and Coaches Associations, Women and Juvenile Football Associations, retired players and schools and colleges.

He said he was going to do everything in his power to assist in promoting and developing football successfully in the region.

‘‘Great things are taking place in the world of football today and the frontiers of knowledge in football is expanding daily, therefore Ghana and for that matter Eastern region must look forward’’, he expressed.

He congratulated his contender, Nana Budu for the contest and called for the need to heal the wounds of division and come together as a united front to promote football in the region.

