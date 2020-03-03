news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Mar. 3, GNA - Five debutants including four local players have earned a call-up to the Senior National Team, the Black Stars as Ghana prepares to battle Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 qualifiers.

Ghana would play Sudan in the first leg at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday, March 27 and the Head Coach, Charles Kwablan Akunnor announced his squad today.

It would be the first time Accra Hearts of Oak goalie Richard, Kwadwo Amoako of Ashantigold FC, Aduana Stars’ goal king Yahaya Mohammed and Habib Mohammed of Asante Kotoko received call-up following their tremendous performance in the Ghana Premier League would don the national colours at the senior level.

Also in the squad were Tariqe Fosu of Brentford FC winger and Eugene Ansah who plays for Hapoel Ra’Anana as a striker.

However, Asante Kotoko’s goalkeeper, Felix Annan, who has been enjoying call-up since 2018 was absent from Coach Akonnor’s 23-man squad.

GNA