By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Jan. 21, GNA - The Black Stars of Ghana have been paired with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia in Group G in the second round qualifier for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The qualifiers set to kick start in October 2020, would see 14 first-round winners join the top 26 African teams compete for a place in the third round.

The ten group winners would progress to the third and final round, which would feature five two-legged play-off ties.

The five winners would qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

