Accra, Oct. 30, GNA - Mr. Gianni Infantino President of Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has sent a congratulatory message to newly elected President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kurt Okraku and members of the new Executive Council of the GFA.



In a letter to the new GFA President, the FIFA President also extended a warm message of goodwill and support to the President and his team.

“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your recent election as President of the Ghana Football Association for the 2019-2023 period , at the 2019 GFA Extraordinary Elective Congress held on 25th October in Accra,” Infantino said in his letter.

“Your knowledge, leadership and experience, in particular as member of the GFA Executive Council and Chairman of Dreams FC, would certainly have a big impact on the development of our beautiful game in your country.”

“You can rely on my personal support and FIFA’s assistance to reach this goal. The doors of the Home of FIFA are always open whenever you wish to discuss the game and matters related to its governance. It will be indeed a great pleasure to invite you to come to Zurich soon. The FIFA administration will get in touch with you to arrange a date that is convenient.”

“I would be grateful if you could also convey my congratulations to the other members of the Executive Council , who were elected and re-elected with you.”

“I wish you and your team the best of luck and every success for all the challenges that lie ahead.”

“I look forward to seeing you very soon,” the letter concluded.

