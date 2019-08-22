news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Aug. 22 GNA - Fidelity Bank, a world class financial Institution has supported "The Ghana Grand" bicycle tour aimed at raising funds for the plastic surgery and burns unit (PBSU) at the Korle Bu Teachung Hospital, Accra.

The 1,000 kilometre cycling tour, a brain child of Mr. Iain Walker, British High Commissioner to Ghana, which started from Tumu in the Sissala East Municipality and ended in Accra, was also to present a positive vision of Ghana through tourism, health and climate change.

Mr. Julian Opuni, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, the Ghana Grand was inspired by the genuine desire to affect change by Mr. Walker, which falls in line with Fidelity Bank's policies.

According to him, the tour was an indication of how each of us could make a difference as individuals towards a good course.

"Our support of the Ghana Grand was in alignment with our Bank's mission to make a meaningful difference and leave a lasting, positive impact on the Ghanaian society.

"Mr Walker's Ghana Grand initiative afforded him an opportunity to visit and interact with local community members and to promote tourism, healthy lifestyle, as well as highlight challenges many of the communities on the route were facing and also celebrated the beauty and vibrancy of Ghanaian people, culture and landscape".

Mr. Julian, who noted that 100% of the proceeds raised was going directly to the PBSU at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital said the cycle tour by Mr. Walker was thrilling to witness as he overcame so many challenges along the road from Northern Ghana to Southern Ghana.

"With Fidelity Bank's logo emblazoned on his orange Jersey, he overcame this strenuous journey, which is reflective of Ghana's journey to self-reliance, with a focus on health and wellbeing.

"The Ghana Grand is the latest instalments of initiative Fidelity Bank has targeted to inspire social welfare and we would keep doing nore" he said.

GNA