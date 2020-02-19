news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 19, GNA - Female boxer Fairuza Osmanu is confident of making an entry into the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, having been selected by the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) for the qualifiers.



She would be the first Ghanaian boxer to participate in the Olympic Games, if she qualifies at the ongoing qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.

The national amateur team, the Black Bombers are currently in Dakar, Senegal for the qualifiers and Fairuza, is part of the ten-member contingent for the competition.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, the 69kg female boxer said, “I am charged to deliver and I am not going to disappoint my family, fans, and friends. I told them I will make it to join the Black Bombers and now am there.

"The next target is to win at the African qualifier and go to Tokyo, which is the ultimate,” she said.

According to Fairuza, she had a dream of being an icon and an inspiration to other lives, and she sees the reality coming.

“I want to prove a point that females can do sports and do it better. As a nation, Ghana has put all the investment in football, and it’s all about men’s football. We want a change for the better.

"We also need support from the government and the companies. As boxers, we even deserve better and more because boxing has awarded the nation more sporting laurels with 10 world champions and still counting,” she added.

She will be competing at the 69kg weight category in female boxing and wants to be the first Ghanaian female boxer to qualify for the Olympic Games.

Ghana would be represented by 10 boxers, made up of 8 males and 2 females in Dakar, Senegal for the qualifiers, from February 20 to 29.

The Black Bombers team comprise - Sulamanu Tetteh (52kg), Samuel Takyi (57kg), Abdul Wahid (63kg), Jessie Lartey (69kg), Abubakar Quartey (75kg), Shakul Samed (81kg), David Bawa (91kg), Anani Kutsuke (91+kg), Ornella Sathoud (75kg), Fairuza Osman (69kg).

United States of America (USA) based Ornella Sathoud and Faruza Osman are the only female boxers in the team.

GNA