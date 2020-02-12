news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 12, GNA - The Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has unveiled a table tennis center located at the Fantasy Dome, inside the international Trade Fair Centre, La, in Accra.



The new facility would from Saturday, February 15, host the Chairman’s Cup with GH¢ 6,000 at stake for the ultimate winner.

“From this weekend, anybody who loves table tennis and wants to watch or play the game in a top-class facility, can come to the Fantasy dome at Trade Fair Centre,” said Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, President of Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA).





Mr. Afadzinu, who is also an Executive Board Member of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) said the new venue would serve as the place to host the national league, corporate league, inter-community championships, and school competitions in order to open up the pipeline in terms of talents, opportunities and good health for people who are playing table tennis.

Mr. Afadzinu was happy with the positive collaboration between his association and Fantasy Dome management to host various tennis tournaments, at the world-class facility.

Mr. Leslie Quaynor, Chief Executive Officer of Fantasy Dome, admitted that his passion for the game and the idea of collaborating with GTTA to spot talent and host several tournaments as a means of enhancing the growth of the sport in the country.

“We’ve provided world-class tables and world-class equipment and hopefully, table tennis teams would come here to practice,” Leslie Quaynor said.

There was an exciting media session and open board tournament for journalists to display their skills, with photojournalist Francis Nkrumah of The Image Sports winning a handsome cash prize.

