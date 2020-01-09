news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Jan. 09, GNA - King Faisal Babies are confident they will keep up the pace in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL), in spite of the team’s stormy take-off.

The Kumasi-based club have lost their opening two matches, 1-4 to Dreams, and 0-1 to Ashgold - leaving them in the 16th position of the eighteen-club league.

Alhaji Grunsah’s Faisal, perhaps, would have their problems compounded as they trek to Dormaa over the weekend for a battle of survival in a Match Day Three fixture against in-form Aduana Stars, second on the log.

To the Faisal faithful, another defeat would be a hard blow to take being mindful of the precarious situation the team finds itself currently.

The followers had not forgotten about the club’s recent relegation to Ghana’s second-tier league, the Division One, and the proactive measures being instituted by the Management points to Faisal’s new direction and belief.

“We are not perturbed about the ongoing events. ‘Insha Allahu’ we will fight to overcome,” Alhaji Karim Grunsah, Founder and President of the Club, told the GNA Sports, Kumasi.

A massive shake-up in the technical department and playing body is imminent, and information gathered indicated that, former Asante Kotoko and T.P. Mazembe midfielder, Nii Adjei, could soon don the green and white jersey of the Kumasi-based club.

Already, the Management had almost finished with a contractual agreement with another experienced midfield dynamo, Mike Akuffo, a former Kotoko player, who is expected to toughen the central department of the relatively young team.

Another major boost to Faisal’s recovery is an undisclosed sponsorship deal from the Pacific Oil Marketing Company, a development likely to alleviate the financial plight of the club.

“Management is working hard to deal with the teething problems militating against the club’s development and growth,” Alhaji Grunsah emphasized, and inspired the followers to exercise restraint.

“We have gone through such difficulties in the past, and learnt many useful lessons to guide us in the future,” the Faisal President noted.

