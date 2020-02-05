news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Jan. 4, GNA - The draw for the round of 64 of the 2019/20 MTN FA Cup was held on Tuesday with some interesting pairings.

The round of 64 scheduled from February 21-24 was done on regional bases with some thrilling derby matches.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko would face Division One side Asokwa Deportivo while Accra Hearts of Oak have been paired with against Division One side Danbort FC.

It's will be a Premier League affair as resurgent Aduana Stars lock horns against Bechem United.

All teams participating in the round of 64 would get Ghc 2000 each as participation fees as well as Ghc 500 worth of airtime.

Below are the full fixtures for the round of 64:

Greater Accra Region

Mighty Jets vs. Great Olympics

Attram De Visse vs. Tema Youth

Legon Cities vs. Inter Allies

Emmanuel FC vs. Uncle T FC

Danbort FC vs. Hearts of Oak

Accra City FC vs. Liberty Professionals

Volta Region

Akache All Stars vs. Lekpe Heroes

Heart of Lions vs. WAFA

Eastern Region

Akosombo Krystal Palace vs. Vision FC

Okwawu United – Blue Skies Pelicans

Phar Rangers – Dreams FC

Central Region

Dwarfs vs. Star Madrid

All Blacks vs. Elmina Sharks

Unistar Academy vs. Skyy FC

Venomous Vipers vs. Suamponman United

Western Region

FC Samartex vs. Nkwantaman United

Eleven Wise vs. Nzema Kotoko

Karela FC vs. Medeama SC

Ashanti Region

Thunderbolt FC vs. King Faisal

Achiken FC vs. AshGold

Asante Kotoko vs. Asokwa Desportivo

Pacific Heroes vs. BYF Academy

Northern Region

RTU vs. Young Zombia

Tamale City FC vs. Kintampo FC

Upper East

Paga Crocodiles vs. Zuarungu FC

Upper West

Wa Suntaa FC vs. Was Yasin FC

Brong Ahafo Region

Aduana Stars vs. Bechem United

BA United vs. Bofoakwa Tano

Unity FC/Berekum Arsenal vs. Berekum Chelsea

DC United vs. Wamanafo Mighty Royals

Kenyase New Dreams FC vs. Eleven Wonders

Kintampo Top Talent vs. Young Apostles

