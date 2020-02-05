By Simon Asare, GNA
Accra, Jan. 4, GNA - The draw for the round of 64 of the 2019/20 MTN FA Cup was held on Tuesday with some interesting pairings.
The round of 64 scheduled from February 21-24 was done on regional bases with some thrilling derby matches.
Kumasi Asante Kotoko would face Division One side Asokwa Deportivo while Accra Hearts of Oak have been paired with against Division One side Danbort FC.
It's will be a Premier League affair as resurgent Aduana Stars lock horns against Bechem United.
All teams participating in the round of 64 would get Ghc 2000 each as participation fees as well as Ghc 500 worth of airtime.
Below are the full fixtures for the round of 64:
Greater Accra Region
Mighty Jets vs. Great Olympics
Attram De Visse vs. Tema Youth
Legon Cities vs. Inter Allies
Emmanuel FC vs. Uncle T FC
Danbort FC vs. Hearts of Oak
Accra City FC vs. Liberty Professionals
Volta Region
Akache All Stars vs. Lekpe Heroes
Heart of Lions vs. WAFA
Eastern Region
Akosombo Krystal Palace vs. Vision FC
Okwawu United – Blue Skies Pelicans
Phar Rangers – Dreams FC
Central Region
Dwarfs vs. Star Madrid
All Blacks vs. Elmina Sharks
Unistar Academy vs. Skyy FC
Venomous Vipers vs. Suamponman United
Western Region
FC Samartex vs. Nkwantaman United
Eleven Wise vs. Nzema Kotoko
Karela FC vs. Medeama SC
Ashanti Region
Thunderbolt FC vs. King Faisal
Achiken FC vs. AshGold
Asante Kotoko vs. Asokwa Desportivo
Pacific Heroes vs. BYF Academy
Northern Region
RTU vs. Young Zombia
Tamale City FC vs. Kintampo FC
Upper East
Paga Crocodiles vs. Zuarungu FC
Upper West
Wa Suntaa FC vs. Was Yasin FC
Brong Ahafo Region
Aduana Stars vs. Bechem United
BA United vs. Bofoakwa Tano
Unity FC/Berekum Arsenal vs. Berekum Chelsea
DC United vs. Wamanafo Mighty Royals
Kenyase New Dreams FC vs. Eleven Wonders
Kintampo Top Talent vs. Young Apostles
