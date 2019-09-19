news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 19, GNA - Liverpool is sitting at the top of the English Premier League table with five straight wins. Liverpool moved to the top of the table in the English Premier League after beating Newcastle 3-1 in their clash on Saturday.



This weekend was match day five in the league which consists of 38 match days in total. The Reds are still to draw or lose a game this season. Last year saw them end on the second place below rivals Manchester City.

Liverpool currently has 15 points leading Manchester City with 5 points. Liverpool is playing Chelsea who is currently sitting at number six on the log this Sunday. The Blues who is currently being coached by former player Frank Lampard has had two draws, two wins and lost one game this season. Manchester City lost this week’s game 3-2 against Norwich in what can only be described as an upset for the 2018 English Premier League champions.

Tottenham whose main sponsor is AIA Group is currently sitting on the third spot ahead of Manchester United with eight points. At the moment West Ham United - who is sponsored by Betway - Tottenham, Chelsea, Leicester City, and Arsenal are all sitting with eight points with only goal differences separating the teams.

Although it is still early in the season to predict where which teams will finish on the log it is already clear that the top eight teams are the stronger teams this season. It would appear that this year will once again a two horse race between Liverpool and Manchester City.

Last weekend was match day four in the Spanish premier division La Liga.

Sevilla climbed to the top of the log with ten points. Sevillla leads the second place Athletico Madrid with one point. Sevilla has won all of their four matches played so far in the season. Athletic Bilbao is currently at the four spot behind Real Madrid. Both teams have eight points with just goal difference separating the two. Last year’s winners FC Barcelona is at fifth spot with seven points. They have only won two of their four matches.

The title holders will be hoping for the comeback of Lionel Messi will bolster the team when they take on Granada on Saturday’s clash.

GNA