By Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, Sept. 11, GNA - Tunisian giants, Etoile Sportive Du Sahel will arrive in Ghana on Friday ahead of their big game against Asante Kotoko in the first leg of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.



Information gathered by the GNA Sports indicates, the one-time Africa champions would spend only two days in Ghana and would have their only training session on Saturday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Kotoko’s opponent defeated Hafia Club of Guinea on an 8-3 aggregate before reaching the second round of the competition, whiles Kotoko also eliminated Kano Pillars on a 4-3 aggregate to progress to this stage.

Asante Kotoko is poised to qualify to the next and are faced with a Herculean to achieve their target.

The winner of both ties would advance to the next stage of the CAF Champions league.

GNA