By Benjamin Akoto, GNA



Akosombo(E/R), March 4, GNA - The Eastern Regional Volleyball Association (ERVA) has presented a citation to the Chief of Akosombo, Nana Ansah Prem and Mr Paul Ansah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Asuogyaman Constituency.

The citation was in appreciation for their immense contribution to the development of volleyball in the region during the last league season.

The citation was presented to them personally by the Coordinator of the EVRA, Madam Monica Arko Adjei.

The citation expressed the gratitude of the association to the two for their enormous contribution and support towards the finals of Akro-Ako Volleyball finals organized at Akosombo and commended the two personalities for their outstanding contribution towards Hydro Spikers of Akosombo and the Eastern Region Volleyball Association as a whole, the executives and the entire volleyball fraternity.

