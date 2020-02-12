news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Feb. 12, GNA - Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has said that, the English Football Association (EFA) will be responsible for appointing a referee to handle the match involving Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in London.

Ghana’s two glamorous clubs would battle for the Independence President’s Cup billed to be staged at the Barnet Stadium in London on Saturday, March 7 and the GFA has said, the referee for the historic match would be appointed by the EFA.

Speaking at the launch held at the GFA Secretariat, Mr. Harrison Addo said the match offers the opportunity to showcase Ghanaian football to the world adding that, the Independence Day President’s Cup had been sanctioned under their jurisdiction.

He explained that, the match would not affect the GFA’s calendar saying “matches in that period would be rescheduled, hence it would not affect the GFA calendar.”

The GFA General Secretary added that, his outfit would continue to engage stakeholders to ensure that they have a successful competition in London.

Mr. Justin Addo, of HRH Sports Consultancy said this would provide the opportunity for Ghanaians living in the UK to watch the two biggest clubs in Ghana live.

Mr. George Amoako, Asante Kotoko CEO thanked the organisers for organizing the match which he believes would showcase Ghana football to the world and call for investors to invest in the game.

He admonished the two clubs to exhibit maturity to the world and not the Club’s bad side.

