By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Sept 02. GNA - Emirates, a global connector of people and passion has announced that the third edition of the Emirates Football Challenge in Ghana, has been fixed for Monday, September 9.

The three-week football trivia competition scheduled to end on September 30, provides a platform for young football athletes and enthusiasts in Ghana, the opportunity to showcase their football knowledge and skills to a regional audience.

The Emirates Football Challenge invites individuals from local football academies to battle it out for the ultimate prize, where the winner gets two Economy Class tickets to London to watch a live Arsenal match at the Emirates Stadium.

The competition, in collaboration with TV3, an English television station in Ghana, consists of four stages with two teams competing in the TV3 studio in-studio.

The first three stages would be a series of football trivia questions with a special twist in the last round where contestants challenge each other with questions on world football, and a penalty kick off in the final round will determine the winner.

“Emirates understands the importance of football, especially at a local level. The Emirates Football Challenge gives football players the opportunity of a lifetime – to showcase their football knowledge and prowess and travel to experience an Arsenal match live in action – and celebrate our shared passion for the sport.” says, Catherine Wesley, Country Manager for Emirates in Ghana.

Emirates has been committed to sponsorship around the world for over 30 years and football remains one of the most prominent sports within Emirates’ sponsorship portfolio.

Emirates is the official shirt sponsor of Arsenal, AC Milan Real Madrid, Hamburger SV, New York Cosmos, Olympiacos FC, S.L. Benfica and also the Title Partner of The English FA Cup, since the 2015/2016 season.

Emirates flies daily out of Accra to over 150 destinations in 85 countries. These include UAE, China, USA, Singapore, India, and London.

