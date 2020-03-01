news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, March 1, GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak were held at home to a 1-1 draw game by Elmina Sharks, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Dennis Mensah's opener for the away side was canceled out by Hearts top marksman Kofi Kordzi.

Hearts started the game on the front foot and nearly went in front in the 15th minute, but Raddy Ovouka's effort was saved by Sharks goalkeeper Martey Bawa Lord.

Elmina Sharks dealt very well with the early pressure from the Phobians, as they begun to make incursions in the Hearts goal area.

Mensah put the away side in the lead on the 24th-minute mark, when he struck in from 14 yards after a delightful cross from Mustapha Alhaji.

Hearts responded very well after going a goal down, as Kordzi pulled parity for the home side, past the half-hour make with a powerful header from close range.

The game was indeed exciting but couldn't any more goal in the first half as it ended one all.

The early stages of the second half with the home side searching for the lead but Sharks were very impressive in defence.

Hearts came close to taking the lead, past the hour mark after Emmanuel Nettey ferocious drive from 30 yards narrowly skewed wide.

Elmina Sharks nearly took the lead against the run off play, when Benjamin Boateng dribbled past three defenders but couldn't strike the ball past Hearts goalie Richard Attah.

The away side could have snatched the lead in the 82nd minute, but an impressive defensive play by Mohammed Alhassan kept Hearts in the game, after he intercepted a goal-bound strike by Benjamin Tweneboah.

Both sides settled for a point each.

Man of the Match: Emmanuel Nettey

GNA