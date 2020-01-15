news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Jan. 15, GNA – Elmina Sharks recorded their first win of the season when they defeated Inter Allies 3-2 in fascinating game played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Benjamin Tweneboah, Benjamin Boateng and Ocloo Raphael were on the score sheet for Elmina Sharks while Nigerien striker Victorien Adje Adebayor and Samuel Armah scored for Inter Allies.

Inter Allies started the first half on the front foot searching for the early lead but Elmina Sharks took the lead in the 10th minute against the run of play through their Talisman Benjamin Tweneboah.

Inter Allies responded very well after going a goal down with some relentless pressure on the away side but were indecisive in-front of goal.

Elmina Sharks created some decent chances halfway through the match but couldn't get the much-needed cushion goal with Inter Allies goalkeeper George Apronti pulling off some wonderful saves.

Adebayor restored parity for the home on the stroke of halftime when he beautiful curled in from close range.

Elmina Sharks began the second half very brightly creating some very decent chances but once again goalkeeper Apronti was equal to the task.

Their pressure eventually paid off when Benjamin Boateng scored a beautiful goal on the 64th minute mark when he dazzled past the defence of Inter Allies and struck the ball past the impressive Apronti.

Ocloo Raphael scored the third goal for Elmina Sharks two minutes later when he scored a wonderful goal to delight of the traveling fans.

Inter Allies pulled one back immediately through Armah Emmanuel when he headed from close range after a superb cross from Adebayor.

The home sides were rampant in the attacking third as they searched for the equalizer but the Sharks defence stood firm.

The game was indeed thrilling with end to end action but Elmina Sharks held to secure maximum points.

