By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Feb. 9, GNA – Eleven Wonders stunned Great Olympics 2-1 in a fascinating match-day nine encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A goal from Musa Sule and Ibrahim Salifu were enough to secure all three points for the away side who moved out from the relegation zone.

Gladson Awako scored the consolation goal for the home side.

Great Olympics started the game on front foot controlling possession in the early stages of the game.

The home side despite their early domination couldn’t create any clear chances as Eleven Wonders took the lead against the run off play when Musa Sule scored from close range on the 16th minute mark.

The home side responded very well after going a goal down and restored parity in the 29th minute after Awako’s thunderbolt strike was too hot to handle by Wonders goalie John Mossie.

Emmanuel Clottey should have put Olympics ahead a minute later but his header from 10 yards was tipped off the cross bar.

Eleven Wonders once again took the lead in the 35th minute after Abdul Mugeese delightful cross found Ibrahim Sule who certainly could not miss from five yards.

The away side had the ball at the back of the net at the stroke of half but Ibrahim Sule was adjudged to be offside.

Great Olympics started the second half the brighter side as they search for the much needed equalizer but the attacking incursions was often curtailed by the Wonders defence.

The game was very cagey with tackles flying in from all angles but the referee was on hand to keep the discipline from both teams.

Awako nearly equalized for Great Olympics on the 73rd minute mark when he curled a beautiful free-kick past the thick Wonders wall but once again goalkeeper Moosie delivered a superb save.

The pressure from Olympics was relentless and Wonders goalie denied a last gasp effort from Abdul Yussif as they secured all three points.

Man of the Match: Ibrahim Salifu

