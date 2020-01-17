news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Jan. 17, GNA - Electroland Ghana Limited, manufacturers of Home Appliances have signed a deal with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to award best player, coach and over all best of the season in the Ghana Women’s Premier League.

Announcing the sponsorship on Friday at their office in Accra, the Marketing/Public Relations Officer, Adiza Ibrahim Sadiq stated that, her company was committed to supporting the Women’s competition and was hopeful the sponsorship would last.

She mentioned that, the best player of the match and coach in both the Northern and Southern zones would receive a Mobile Phone, and a Nasco Hair dryer.

On her part, Electroland would also award the best player of the month and the best player of the 2019/2020 where the winner receives a 32inches Nasco Television, Nasco Hair dryer and a trophy and a shopping voucher for the overall best player of the season.

The best coach of the month would also go home with 40inche Nasco Television, Hair dryer (Depending on the gender).

The Chairperson of the Women’s League Executive Council, Ms. Hillary Boaten expressed gratitude to the company saying “the Women’s league has been sidelined for some time now and we thankful Electroland is coming on board to sponsor us.”

On awarding the best player of the month and season, she said the Committee would liaise with the GFA on how the best male player of the Ghana premier league is awarded.

In attendance were the Vice Chairperson of the Women’s Executive Council, Rosalind Amoah, and Cleopatra Nsiah Nketiah, also a member.

GNA