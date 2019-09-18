news, story, article

By Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, Sept. 18, GNA - The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has appointed four Egyptian referees to handle the second leg encounter between Etoile Sportive du Sahel and Asante Kotoko in the final hurdle to the group stage of the CAF Champions league.

Etoile du Sahel would host Asante Kotoko on Sunday, September 29, at the Stade Olympique de Sousse in Tunisia.

The Tunisian giants would need to overturn a 0-2 defeat they suffered in the first leg to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Referee Ibrahim Nour El Din, 40, would be the centre referee for the game with support from Tahssen Abo El Sadat Bedyer as an assistant on line one and Ahmed Hossameldin Taha the assistant on line two.

Mohamed Adel Elsaid Hussein would be the fourth referee whiles a Sudanese Match Commissioner, Mamoun Bushara Nasir has been appointed for the game.

Etoile du Sahel would be looking forward to overturning the two goals deficit and would have to beat Kotoko by a three-goal margin to secure their qualification to the group stage of this year’s competition.

GNA