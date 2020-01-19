news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah



Accra, Jan. 19, GNA - North African country Egypt has been given the hosting right for the maiden edition of the Pan African Regional Games scheduled for 23-31January 2020.

The Games designed for athletes with intellectual disability, would attract over 800 athletes from 42 African countries including Ghana competing in athletics, football, basketball and bocce.

The Regional President and Managing Director of Special Olympics Africa, Mr. Charles Nyambe, expressed his joy at the support for the historic games.

“This is monumental and a great opportunity for athletes in Africa to showcase their skills and personal best at the continental event”.

The competition is dubbed “Pan African Games” shrouds series of sports and non-sporting event alongside activities such as a MENA Regional Youth Leadership Summit, Healthy Athletes medical screening and Young Athletes and Motor Activity Training Program (MATP) activities.

GNA