By Benjamin Akoto, GNA



Koforidua (E/R), Feb. 24, GNA – The Eastern Regional Football Association has sworn into office newly elected members of the Executive Council, at its extra ordinary congress.

The Executive Council is to spearhead the administration of football in the region for the next four years.

The new council members were sworn into office by Mr. Cyril Boateng Keteku, Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Eastern Regional FA.

The Executive Council is made up of the RFA Chairman, Mr. Linford Asamoah, three representations from division one, two from the District Football Associations (DFA), two from Juvenile Football Association, one each from Coaches and Referees Associations.

The newly elected Executive Council members were Israel Nana Sarpong, Yusif Rockson, Enoch Agyare Addo, representing division two, while Abubakari Briamah, Misbaw Fuseni, from the District Football Associations (DFA).





Others include Victoria Bobie Ansah for Women’s Football, Samuel Kotoka and Salui Mohammed representing Juvenile Football, Abdul Karim Zito from the Coaches Association and Emmanuel Ampem Darko of the Referees Association.

