By Benjamin Akoto, GNA



Donkorkrom (E/R), Aug. 27, GNA – Mr. Paul Atchoe President of the Ghana Volleyball Association (GVA), has described the Eastern Region, as the fulcrum of development of volleyball in Ghana.

Mr. Atchoe, made this known when addressed volleyball teams, officials and fans, before the semi-final matches of the Akro-Ako Eastern Region volleyball league matches played at Donkorkrom in the Eastern Region.

He expressed joy for the level of commitment shown by the referees, the players and the coaches.

Mr. Atchoe said volleyball had become very competitive in Ghana now and advised the players to respect each other and be disciplined.

Mr. Atchoe said such behaviour would not be entertained at the International level.

He urged the coaches to exercise patience and use the sign language in volleyball to communicate with the referees to address their grievances.

Mr. Samuel Kena, Kwahu Afram Plains North District Chief Executive, said sports was governed by rules and regulations, so whatever decision taken by the referee was final and teams must obey it.

The DCE as part of his support to the teams donated volleyball nets to each of the four male semi-finalists, Court Winners of Donkorkrom, Akosombo Hydro Spikers, A.S Spikers from Asutsuare and Unity Club from Koforidua.

