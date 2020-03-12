news, story, article

Accra, March 12, GNA - David Duncan - Assistant Coach of the Black Stars is currently in South Africa for a two-day workshop on monitoring the physical fitness performance of players.



The workshop, organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), is scheduled for Sandton, from 12th -13th March 2020.

Coach Duncan is joining colleague coaches and physical instructors from all CAF member Associations on how to use a new device provided by CAF to measure the physical performance of players.

This, according to CAF, would help guarantee the best and maximum use of the device to gauge player performance and growth.

Coach Duncan would use the opportunity to interact with Member Associations and gather more ideas ahead of Ghana’s doubleheader against Sudan later this month.

GNA