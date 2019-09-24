news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Ho, Sept. 24, GNA - This year's Duamenefa Volta Regional Tournament, also known as (Volta Olympic Games) is underway in Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality.

The five-month tournament, which started in June, 2019, has 208 football matches across different centres in the region, 40 days of play on weekends, with the finals slated for November 4, 2019.

The games, aimed at unearthing hidden talents in footballers and athletics have attracted both national and international scouts looking for qualified, competent and skillful players to poach.

It is an initiative of a Private Commercial Radio Station, Fafaa 100.3 FM at Dzodze with support from its affiliate Non Governmental Organization “Duamenefa Foundation," and the Regional Sports Authority.

The prime objective of the tournament is to expose young talents to coaches and sports officials for assistance.

The tournament has 104 registered clubs, with some teams coming from Greater Accra and the Republic of Togo.

A total of 40 teams were knocked out at the group stage, which was an all play all fixtures on June 8, 2019, while another 32 were knocked out at the round of 64, leaving 32 teams currently preparing to battle it out at the round of 32.

Mr Patrick Amazing Dormekpor, the International Coordinator of the tournament, who is based in the USA, told the GNA Sports that he had linked the tournament to scouts in the USA, France, Germany, Sweden, Czech and the UK.

The final day of the tournament would witness the Duamenefa Regional Marathon and the Official Outdooring of the nine-year-old Duamenefa Foundation, with15,500 volunteers as certified members charged to promote peaceful coexistence of people in their various communities.

The 32 teams qualified for the round of 32 are; Detokope Fc, Dzodze 11 Target, Avalavi 75 Bullet, Avalaviga Succes, Adzoati New Zagawalata, Metsrikasa Soccer Readers, Woe United Fc, Adina Air Force United, Ative Football Club, Anlo Afiadenyigba Utd Warriors

Others are; Weme Great United Fc, Dekpor Mighty Rovers, Ave Nugata Fc, Lotakor Winning Machine, Nogokpo Walter FC, Tsiaveme Miracle Fc, Eleme – Sovi Nebis Fc, Kopeyia Utd, Togo Bostino Academy Football

The rest are; Viepe Tokor White Stars Football Academy, Afife Hawks Fc, Atiavi Fc, Vume Bayorn Fc, Abor United Fc, Keta Ws Shall Win, Tamekope Stone Breakers, Klikor Kli United, Ave Dakpa Fc, Ave Afiadenyigba Shining Stars, Klikor Taskcorner FC and Ativuta Mountain Stars.

