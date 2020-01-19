news, story, article

By Benjamin Akoto



Dawu(E/R), Jan.20, GNA - A 9th minute strike from Dreams FC attacker Ibrahim Issah was enough to secure his team, the three maximum points over Medeama SC in the match day five fixture of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Theatre of Dreams Stadium in Dawu in the Eastern Region.

Medeama deadly striker Prince Opoku Agyemang announced his presence shortly after the Dreams FC goal when his volley from outside the 18yard box hit the cross bar to deny him a goal.

Medeama player Richard Boadu saw the first yellow card of the game for an infringement on a Dreams FC player.

Dreams FC had to make the first substitution of the game when they lost their player Prince Okraku to injury and was replaced by Sulemana Mohammed.

The second half started with Medeama pressing harder for a goal, but the home team remained resilient as their goalkeeper Peter Sarkode remained agile and proved difficult to beat in the goal post.

The second half of the game proved to be more exciting as both teams created some chances but failed to put the ball at the back of the net.

Medeama Substitute Nana Kofi Babil nearly found an equaliser for his team in injury time of the game but the Dreams FC goalkeeper Peter Sarkode denied him the glorious opportunity.

The brilliance of Dreams FC goalkeeper, Peter Sarkode won him the NASCO Man of the Match award.

