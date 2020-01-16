news, story, article

By Benjamin Akoto



Koforidua(E/R), Jan. 16, GNA - Ghana Premier League leaders, Medeama S/C will visit the theatre of Dreams at Dawu in the Akuapem mountains in the Eastern Region this weekend when they play Dreams FC in a week five fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

Medeama is currently sitting on top of the league table with 10 points from four matches whiles, the home team Dreams FC are sixth on the league table with seven points after four matches.

The interesting part of this match is that Dreams FC after four matches is yet to lose at home and the league leaders after beating both Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak all in an away encounter, would like to exhibit their supremacy on Sunday.

Medeama S/C would be counting on their deadly attackers, Prince Opoku Agyemang who has four goals and Nana Kofi Babil who has three goals to their credit, while Dreams would rely on their two-goal hero, Emmanuel Ocran to do magic come Sunday.

Football fans cannot miss this interesting encounter between these two premier league teams, because the center of attraction this Sunday will be the Dawu stadium.

Football fans are expected to pay a cool gate fee of GH¢ 5.00 at the popular stand, GH¢ 10.00 and GH¢30.00 at the VIP stand.

The match kicks off at 3pm.

GNA