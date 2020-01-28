news, story, article

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA



Koforidua (E/R), Jan.28, GNA - Dreams FC will this Sunday play host to Accra Hearts of Oak in the match day seven fixture of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Theatre of Dreams Stadium at Dawu in the Akuapem Mountains in the Eastern Region.

The two teams lost their week six fixtures and are expected to go all out on Sunday to ensure that they make amends by picking the three maximum points at stake.

Hearts of Oak lost to their arch rivals, Kumasi Asante Kotoko by two goals to one in Accra, while Dreams FC also lost to Ebusua Dwarfs by the same margin at Cape Coast, but Dreams had their marksman Emmanuel Ocran adjudged the NASCO man of the match.

Dreams FC after six games have 10 points and are sixth on the league table, while the Phobia club have seven points and are 12 on the league table.

Hearts of Oak would rely on their two top strikers, Joseph Esso and bulky striker, Kofi Kordzi who have scored two goals each, while, Emmanuel Ocran will lead the attack for Dreams FC and will be looking to add to his two goal tally.

Management of the Dawu based club has come out with the rates for the match, with the popular stands going for a cool Gh¢10.00 , while middle stands will be Gh¢30.00 and the VIP going for Gh¢50.00.

Sundays game promises to be action packed and all football loving fans are expected to troop to the Theater of Dreams to cheer their teams up.

GNA