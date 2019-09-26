news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 26, GNA - The draw for the final tournament of the Total U-23 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 has been rescheduled.



According to the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), the draw has been brought forward from Thursday, 3 October 2019 to Wednesday, 2 October 2019, at the Haramlek Palace, in the historical Montaza Complex, Alexandria, at 19H00 local time (17H00 GMT).

The decision taken in consultation with the Local Organising Committee was due to logistical reasons.

The eight teams; host Egypt, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia will know the identity of their opponents at the iconic 19th-century palace, built on a high hill and overlooking the beautiful beaches of Alexandria.

The representatives of the qualified teams are expected to be in attendance for the event that will set the tone for the final tournament scheduled for 8-22 November 2019.

The Egyptian capital, Cairo would host all games with matches at the Cairo International Stadium and Al Salam Stadium.

The top three finishers at the final tournament would qualify to represent Africa at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

GNA