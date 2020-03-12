news, story, article

By Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, March 12, GNA - Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, President of Ghana Premier League (GPL) side, AshantiGold Sporting Club has resigned from his position, with immediate effect.

Dr. Frimpong, also known as "Champion" resigned on Thursday, due to a misunderstanding between him and some supporters of the club.

This was after the supporters allegedly rained insults on the bankroller, after the team’s shocking 0-1 defeat at home to Bechem United on matchday 14 of the ongoing GPL at the Obuasi Len clay Stadium.

Information gathered by the GNA Sports indicates that the decision of the President to sack Assistant Coach Mambo from his position in the club triggered the misunderstanding between him and the supporters hence the conduct of the later.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Frimpong expressed appreciation to the Board for the opportunity but added that, the supporters were not ready to work with him.

Dr. Kwaku Frimpong has served the club for two years after taking over in 2018.

