By Emmanuel Asante Attakora,GNA



Accra, Oct. 24. GNA - Dr Tony Aubynn, Medeama SC Board Chairman, Messrs Frederick Acheampong, Nana Oduro Sarfo, George Amoako and Kingsley Bonsu have all been elected by the Premier League clubs to serve on the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Dr. Aubynn pulled 14 votes agaisnt AshantiGold’s CEO Frederick Acheampong, who pulled 11 votes as Nana Oduro Sarfo of Berekum Chelsea pulled nine votes, Mr George Amoako of Asante Kotoko also pulling ten, with Kingsley Osei Bonsu of Bechem United pulling ten votes to complete the five slots allocated to premier league clubs on the executive Council.

In all seven candidates contested with Accra Hearts of Oak's Managing Director Federick Moore and Mr Albert Commey failing to grab a slot.

The five elected would serve on the council for the next four years, according to the new statues, as the executive Council would also have power to elect the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association.

