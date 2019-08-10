news, story, article

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA



Koforidua, Aug. 10, GNA - Ten men and women volleyball teams will converge at Donkorkrom, the Kwahu Afram Plains North District capital to compete at the semi-finals of the Akro -Ako Eastern Regional Volleyball league.

The semi-finals play off is scheduled for 16th to 18th of August at the Donkorkrom Court Arena.

In the men category; the teams that qualified from zone one are Hydro Spikers from Akosombo, A.S Spikers from Asutsuare and Bridge Spikers from Atimpoku.

In zone two, the qualified teams are; Court Winners of Donkorkrom, Koforidua based Unity Club and Supreme Fingers of Nkawkaw.

The women category has Atimpoku Bridge Spikers ladies and A. S Spikers ladies from Asutsuare qualifying from zone one, while, Unity ladies from Koforidua and Court Winners ladies from Donkorkrom qualified from zone two.

The teams are expected to report on Friday, 16th of August at Donkorkrom.

According to fixtures released by the regional Volleyball Association, on Saturday August 17, Hydro Spikers will meet Supreme Fingers, while A.S. Spikers lock horns with Unity Club.

Former league champions and host Court Winners will battle it out with Bridge Spikers.

The ladies from Koforidua will meet A. S. Spikers ladies, while the Bridge Spikers ladies from Atimpoku play Donkorkrom Court Winners ladies.

