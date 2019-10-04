news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 4, GNA - Three top aspirants of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Presidential race likely to be disqualified following their vetting for the top job.



A credible source told the GNA Sports that, three of the aspirants who all previously worked in the erstwhile administration could be disqualified.

The source disclosed that the three were questioned on several corruption and fraud-related petitions during their vetting, with the three allegedly unable to talk themselves out of trouble.

The information indicates that the vetting committee found the trio’s explanation to key questions regarding their integrity uninspiring and has gone ahead to recommend their disqualification to the Normalisation Committee.

Meanwhile, the GNA Sports has gathered that some of the aspirants who already know their fate has resorted to speaking with some big political animals in a bid to have their fate overturned.

Delegates of the GFA would go to the polls on Friday, October 25 to elect the President and Executive Council members and seven aspirants have filed their nomination to contest the top position.

Division One Club, Phar Rangers President, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Dreams FC owner Kurt Simeon Okraku, Tema Youth owner, Osei Kwaku Palmer, International Lawyer Amanda Akuokor Clinton, George Ankomah Mensah, former GFA Vice President, Fred Pappoe, Liberty Professionals FC Director George Afriyie are the candidates vying for the top position.

All seven aspirants have been vetted last week, as part of the integrity test check by the Vetting Committee.

GNA