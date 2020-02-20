news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Obuasi (Ash), Feb. 20, GNA - Embattled King Faisal Babies have themselves to blame for a penalty miss that denied them three vital points in their 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL) match day 11 match against visiting Legon Cities.

The match, played at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, following renovation works at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, ended 1-1.

But, Alhaji Grunsah’s Faisal looked the more promising side in spite of the torrid times they are going through currently in the League.

The bottom-of-the-log club conceded the first goal on the stroke of the first half, and it was Cities’ Benjamin Okai who was on hand to punish the homers for sloppy marking.

Okai intercepted a pass from Benjamin Sefah in an attacking move by the visitors and keeping his composure in the 18-yard box, the goal-scorer beat an advancing Faisal goalie, Alex Domfe.

The homers responded swiftly with the introduction of experienced Daniel Nii Adjei into the game, and the former T.P. Mazembe and Asante Kotoko stalwart midfielder changed the face of the game instantly with his daring moves and incisive passes.

One of such passes resulted in a penalty in the 48th minute, but a jittery Kwame Peprah wasted the kick, blowing the ball way off target.

The homers made amends eight minutes later with a powerful long drive by Osman Ibrahim, which would beat Cities’ goalie, Fatawu Dauda, for the equalizer.

