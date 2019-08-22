news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - Decathlon, one of Ghana’s biggest sports shops, will on Saturday, August 24, organize a Table Tennis Championship for the youth.

The maiden edition of the championship, would witness over 30 young individuals across the country playing and battling for supremacy as well as exercising their talents and passion.



The purpose of the competition, is to harness the power of the youth in sports and start preparing the next champions for the nation.

Mr. Oscar Azameti, Operations Manager for Decathlon Ghana, in an interview ahead of the competition says, their objective is to make the sport accessible to the youth across the nation.

“At Decathlon Ghana, we believe in partnership and engineering competition and value for what sports will bring together individuals and our joy is to make sports accessible to many people”.

“Thanks to Decathlon Ghana, our users through sports will have pleasure, better health, better social integration and thus; live life to the fullest. We are in Ghana, to make the pleasures and benefits of sports accessible to the many,” he stated.

There would be prizes such as trophies, medals and souvenirs from Decathlon to deserving winners.

GNA