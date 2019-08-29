news, story, article

By William Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, Rabat Morocco

Rabat, Morocco, Aug. 29, GNA - Deborah Acquah secured a silver medal for Ghana at the 2019 African Games with a jump of 6.37m in the second round of the Women’s Long Jump, at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex, Rabat, Morocco.

Acquah, becomes the second Ghanaian to win silver at the competition, which has Ghana gathered 11 medals so far.

The 23-year-old multiple talent who doubles as a member of the female relay team fell behind, Nigeria’s Brume Ese who had a jump of 6.69m, to win the gold medal, whilst Lynique Beneke of South Africa won the third position with 6.30m.

Acquah, was part of the female relay team, that missed an opportunity to win a medal after making it to the finals 400*100 relay on Wednesday.

GNA