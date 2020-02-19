news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 19, GNA - The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has upheld the position of the GFA Prosecutor that the four Division One League Clubs who failed to honour their MTN FA Cup Preliminary Round matches will not be allowed to enter into the knockout competition for the following two seasons (2020/21 and 2021/22).



The four Clubs, Techiman City FC, Okyeman Planners FC, Berekum Arsenals FC, and New Edubiase FC have all been fined GHc5, 000 each payable to the GFA within 14 days.

All the four clubs have also been declared losers of their respective Preliminary round matches, according to a statement from the GFA.

The argument of the four Clubs that they did not apply to play in the competition hence the Prosecutor should not punish them, was dismissed by the Disciplinary Committee.

GNA