news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 1, GNA - It was nervy moments for some clubs in the ongoing Ghana Cricket Association (GCA) President’s Invitational T20 Tournament, as the Net Run Rate (NRR) per match played will decide the semi-finalists after week five matches were honoured on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Achimota Ovals in Accra.



United Cricket Club (UCC) and Supreme Warriors who have both won 3 out of 4 matches would battle for the 2nd spot, for qualification into the semis from Pool B as they lie 2nd and 3rd with NRR of 2.763 & 2.213 respectively.

UCC who has a last Pool duel against leaders Taysec Titans (8 points), defeated IPMC by 58 runs after 147 runs for 3 wickets & 89 runs for 6 wickets results on Oval A. UCC’s Davend Malik was named Man of the Match as he scored 72 runs off 67 balls.

UCC needs a win at all cost against the Titans who have already booked their tickets to the last 4 berth.

Like UCC, Supreme Warriors went past Defenders XI on Oval B, by 79 runs. Defenders, after winning the toss opted to field first and had Supreme Warriors score 143 runs for 8 wickets. Defenders were only able to manage 65 runs, all out in 17.4 overs. Kofi Bagabena was great in the bowling figures, as he took 3 wickets, gave away 9 runs in 4 overs.

A win for Supreme in their last match will also push them to the semis depending on the outcome between Titans & UCC.

The story is not quite different in Pool A as Carel Superkings and Nsoroma GPS will both wait for final matches between Salt ‘n’ Pepper against MMG and Everest. Superkings and Nsoroma are also tied on 4 points each with 0.149 & -0.054 NRR after their week 5 encounters.

In the morning, Superkings beat MMG on Oval B by 84 runs, a match which saw Daniel Anefie being decorated with the Man of the Match accolade for taking 3 wickets, giving away 9 runs in 4 overs.

Carel scored 155 runs for 7 wickets and restricted MMG to score 71 runs for 9 wickets.

Nsoroma GPS, having lost their first match against Salt ‘n’ Pepper lost their last match against Everest, who made it 3 out of 3 on Oval A. With all wins on week 5 by runs, Everest won by 46 runs after Nsoroma GPS who started the game so well couldn’t chase 148 runs, for 6 wickets but manage 102 runs for 9 wickets.

Everest’s Michael Aboagye was named the Man of the Match award with a score of 39 runs off 31 balls.

The excitement of the tournament keeps increasing as Clubs aim for the semifinal berth.

GNA