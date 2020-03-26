news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, March 26, GNA - Africa’s leading digital TV operator, StarTimes, has opened free access to over 100 international and local channels on its OTT platform, StarTimes ON.

With over 30 countries in Africa infected by the Coronavirus pandemic, StarTimes would provide rich content to cater for its audiences as they stay home.

Ariel Wang, Operations Director of StarTimes ON, said “StarTimes would keep contributing to making people safe during this period of a world pandemic.

“Thus we opened the free access to channels and further upgraded StarTimes ON coding technology to decrease again the broadband traffic, allowing users to spend even less data and enjoy more content while using our APP, and decreasing the pressure on Internet and telecom infrastructures.”

Subscribers would enjoy variety of content which includes top TV series, local films, educational documentaries and children programmes on more than 150 live channels across Africa as well as in the on-demand programming storage of more than 20,000 hours.

With the large-capacity content storage and high identification of network quality, StarTimes ON even is able to offer additional value to the users as to save up to 30% data consumption comparing to the other streaming media platforms.

GNA