By Edna A. Quansah, Stephen Appiah, GNA

Accra, March 16, GNA - The Executive Committee of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), has with immediate effect suspended all its activities.

This is in compliance with the Government of Ghana's directive, following Coronavirus pandemic.

The Association said the decision was also consistent with the posture of the World Athletics, the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), and CAA’s Region II.

The GAA urgent action was necessary, given the need to ensure the safety of their athletes and all Ghanaians.

In a statement released on Monday and signed by Mr. Bawah Fuseini, the Chief Executive Officer of GAA, it said, “upon careful consideration of the state of national and global affairs related to the coronavirus pandemic, and in connection with last night’s directive by the Government of Ghana that public gatherings including sporting events be suspended, the GAA has decided to suspend all its activities until the state affairs normalises”.

The statement added that the Association would closely monitor the situation by way of the Ghanaian authorities and World Athletics.

“We urge all our members and the general public to adhere to the policy directives from our national health authorities by avoiding crowded public spaces, maintaining appropriate social distance in interactions, avoiding shaking of hands, washing hands with soap under running water and maintaining a high level of personal hygiene at all times,” the statement said.

The GAA, however, urged all athletes and coaches to continue with their individual training till the situation normalized.

