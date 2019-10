news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - The Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has voted to increase the number of participating teams in the Premier League for the 2019/2020 season to 18-Clubs.



This means the next football season would see the return of Accra Great Olympics and Kumasi King Faisal to the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Out of 120 delegates, 64 voted for the proposal at the elective congress.

GNA